Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy face off for peace

Dancehall artistes Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy

Clearly one for the history books, three of Ghana’s fiercest dancehall acts, Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy, will perform on the stage together.

The three acts, who have for some years now, been at the centre of some of the most talked about beefs and controversies will ‘face off’ on the same sage on Sunday, November 1 at the maiden edition of the GH Unite Virtual Concert.



Put together by Loggy Entertainment and Klassik Promo Inc., the virtual concert will bring Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy together on one night for a good cause.



The three respected dancehall musicians, who will be joined by talented acts Kofi Kinaata and Kuami Eugene, will be sharing the same stage to thrill patrons to a night of good music and performances.



Prince Nana Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Papa Loggy, CEO of Loggy Entertainment, explained that the event will promote good music and also serve as a platform fans to interact with their favourite acts.

As Ghana gears up to go to the polls on December 7, Papa Loggy added that the event is also aimed at promoting peace before, during and after the elections.



The virtual concert will be live on ghunite.com, where fans and patrons watch the artistes perform.



The November 1 concert will be followed by similar concerts in the future.