Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Efya, others nab Global Music Awards Africa nominations

Musician, Sarkodie

Organisers of the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs) have unveiled nominations for its first edition.

The awards scheme seeks to “celebrate outstanding musical achievements in Africa and beyond while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.”



Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Simi, Shatta Wale, Teni, Stonebwoy, Efya, Cuppy and others received nominations in various categories.



The categories include ‘Global Gospel Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Hip Hop Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year,’ ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Global Artist of the Year.’



The awards will be held in March 2021. It is organised by Smart Focus Media.



List of nominees below:



Global Gospel Song of the Year



‘Celebrate’ – Levixone (Uganda)



‘God Alone’ – Joe Praize (Nigeria)



‘W’asem’ – Diana Hamilton (Ghana)



‘Revival’ – Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)



‘Jesus Over Do’ – Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)



‘Worthy to be Praised’ – Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)



Gospel Artist of the Year



Levixone (Uganda)



Diana Hamilton (Ghana)



Joe Praize (Nigeria)



Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)



Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)



Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)



Global Hip Hop Song of the Year



‘La Hustle’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Cris Waddle (Ghana)



‘Madina’ – Teflon Flexx (Ghana)



‘Love from 233’ – Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)



‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)



‘Camuflaje’ – D-Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)



Global Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year



‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)



‘Journey’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)



‘Dolla Bill’ – Heph B (Nigeria)



‘Shaming Enemies’ – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)



‘Choppings’ – Shatta Wale (Ghana)



Global Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of the Year



Shatta Wale (Ghana)



Star Zee (Sierra Leone)



Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)



Burna Boy (Nigeria)



Stonebwoy (Ghana)



Heph B (Nigeria)



Global Afrobeats Song of the Year



‘Vibe’ – Flo-Eazy (Ghana)



‘Best Friend’ – Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)



‘Agbemator’ – De Gate Zion (Ghana)



‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)



‘Mama Prayer’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)



Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year



Flo-Eazy (Ghana)

Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)



Terror-D (Sierra Leone)



Awoskey (Nigeria)



Global Best Video of the Year



‘Here For You’ – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)



‘Waa’ Santrinos – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)



‘Tevunya’ – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)



‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)



‘Without You’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)



‘Whatsapp’ – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)



‘On God’ – D’Tee (Nigeria)



‘Camuflaje’ – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)



‘Goddess’ – Tiisha (Goddess)



‘Wildin’ – Mmzy (Nigeria)



‘Favour’ – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana)



‘Litty Lit’ – Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)



Songwriter of the Year



Mr Leo (Cameroon)



Leczy (Nigeria)



Master KG (South Africa)



DobleJota NM (Senegal)



Nedy (Tanzania)



Betty G (Ethiopia)



Buju (Nigeria)



Jerry Jeyco (Tanzania)



Producer of the Year



Mr Jassiq (South Africa)



KillBeatz (Ghana)



Scarfboy (Nigeria)



MOG Beatz (Ghana)



Dave Da Music Box (Ghana)



Ivan Beatz (Ghana)



Spon Key (Ghana)



Vinny Kay (Ghana)



Record of the Year



‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)



‘Idol’ – Leczy (Nigeria)



‘Duduke’ – Simi (Nigeria)



‘Ya Disponible’ – Obote Oberadaboo (Equatorial Guinea)



‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (South Africa)



‘Amen’ – Neny (Tanzania)



‘Amégan’ – Afia Mala (Togo)



Hiplife/ Hip Hop Artist of the Year



Leczy (Nigeria)



Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)



Minks (Cameroon)

King Gie (Nigeria)



Nanky (Ghana)



Global Male Vocalist of the Year



Phantom Steeze (South Africa)



Leczy (Nigeria)



Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)



Fistong (Equatorial Guinea)



KiDi (Ghana)



Paul Fortune (Kenya)



Reynolds The Gentleman (Ghana)



Chike (Nigeria)



Famaso (Equatorial Guinea)



Global Female Vocalist of the Year



Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)



Sheebah Richer (Uganda)



Simi (Nigeria)



Efya (Ghana)



Teni (Nigeria)



Nana Ama (Ghana)



Cuppy (Nigeria)



Betty G (Ethiopia)



Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)



Global Female Act of the Year



Teni (Nigeria)



Cuppy (Nigeria)



Betty G (Ethiopia)



Afia Mala (Togo)



Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)



Global Male Act of the Year



Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)



Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)



Mr Leo (Cameroon)



Kuami Eugene (Ghana)



Leczy (Nigeria)



Global Best Group of the Year



DopeNation (Ghana)



Sauti Sol (Kenya)



Ethic Entertainment (Kenya)



Masar Egbari (Egypt)



Global Rapper of the Year



Yaa Pono (Ghana)



Terror-D (Sierra Leone)



Strongman (Ghana)



Medikal (Ghana)



Flowking Stone (Ghana)



Global Collaboration of the Year

‘Chameleone’ – Slick Stuart ft. DJ Roga (Uganda)



‘Dwe’ – Mr Drew, Krymi, Sarkodie (Ghana)



‘Monica’ – Santrinos Raphael ft. Stonebwoy (Togo/Ghana)



‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)



‘Tugende Mu Church’ – Lexvivone ft. Daddy Andre (Uganda)



‘Ulazi’ – Mr Jazziq ft. 9umba (South Africa)



Global Most Popular Song of the Year



‘Putuu’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)



‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (Southafrica)



‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)



‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)



‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi (Ghana)



Album of the Year



Thug Diaries – Yaa Pono (Ghana)



Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)



Twice As Tall – Burna Boy (Nigeria)



Boo of the Booless – Chike (Nigeria)



Unity – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)



Global Artist of the Year



Kuami Eugene (Ghana)



Shatta Wale (Ghana)



Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)



Davido (Nigeria)



Wizkid (Nigeria)



Sarkodie (Ghana)



Nasty C (South Africa)



Master KG (South Africa)



Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)



Nutty Neithan (Uganda)



Stonebwoy (Ghana)



Simi (Nigeria)



Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)



Ghanaian Act of the Year (Male)



Flo-Eazy



Kiaani



Nabil Forever



Epixode



Zack GH



Maccasio



Ghanaian Act of the Year (Female)



Fantana



Cocotrey



Akiyana



Jayana



Tiisha



Queen Haziel

Sefa



Kanea



Yaa Jackson



Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year



Mr Drew



Amerado



Black Sheriff



Fameye



Abena Serwaa Ophelia



Kweku Flick



Yaw Tog



Emerging Ghanaian Artist of the Year



De Gate Zion



Zeezy



Tiatan



Bruno Kay



Klarah Kay



Reggie



Street Xervice



Kay Stagger



Lxrd Xoey



Mighty



Ghanaian Discovery Artist of the Year



YT Soldier



Bruno Kay



King Prinz



Freddy X



Bekey Mills



Donsam



Kryspaddy



Chobo Waguan



Greatnexx Music



Young Ghanaian Artist of the Year



Righteous Vandyke



Chobo Waguan



Pappy Kubi



Kofi Wysi



Eric Oppong



CZ



Wiz Papiz



Plexzo



Best International Act



Leflyyy (Ghana/ Switzerland)



Beenie Man (Jamaica)



Spice (Jamaica)



Gramps Morgan (Jamaica)