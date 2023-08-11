Shatta Wale, Sarkodie deserve diplomatic passports - Michy

Budding Ghanaian musician and socialite Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy has backed the call by the former French ambassador to Ghana; Ann-Sophie Ave for top artistes to be provided with diplomatic passports.

The former ambassador had called for artistes like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shattawale, and Black Sherif to be provided with diplomatic passports to ease their travels as a way of promoting the entertainment, culture, and arts sector.



However, her claims were met with backlash from industry players and the general public including a back-and-forth between Shatta Wale and Entertainment pundit Ola Michael.



Speaking on the E-Forum show with Abrantepa on Ghanaweb TV, when asked if the former ambassador’s calls were right, the “Hustle” hitmaker claimed that these artistes deserve diplomatic passports as they as they already serve as ambassadors by putting the country out there.

“You're a diplomat. You're an ambassador if you definitely put your country on the map, so they do deserve it. That will push other people to work hard” she said.







ID/WA