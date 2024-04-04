Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others should document their achievements – KOKA

KOKA urges musicians to document their achievements

Ghanaian entertainment critic and event organiser, Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has advised Ghanaian musicians to document their achievements for future purposes.

According to him, artistes must take the documentation of their achievements seriously because it will help them earn an income when they are not actively doing music in the future.



He added that prominent musicians like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and others who have achieved enough should employ people to document their feats in the music industry to ensure their legacy will be established forever.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, KOKA stated that Hiplife is no longer prominent in the country due to a lack of documentation on its achievements in the past.

“I would suggest that Shatta Wale and Sarkodie should employ people to do these things for them: a review of their careers from the beginning to the present, a documentary, and writing a book about who they are. As we speak, I have started writing my own story. Stonebwoy and others can also do that. They should get a cameraman who will document everything and put them together.



“It is important because when the music is no more, that is what your foundation will rely on to give you more money. Hiplife is dead in Ghana because there is no documentation on it,” he said.



SB/NOQ