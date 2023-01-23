Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Jupitar could have done a better remix of Bob Marley's Stir It Up - Ayisha Modi

Ghanaian talent manager, Ayisha Modi, who has worked with famous artistes in the country, has disclosed that a reggae and dancehall musician should have been contracted to work on the remix of Bob Marley's classic love song 'Stir It Up'.

According to Ayisha, rapper Sarkodie failed to do a better job on the remix of "Stir It Up," which was released globally on Friday, January 20, 2022.



She named the dancehall musicians Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Jupitar as the best candidates for the job.



She was of the strong belief that they could have delivered an exceptional verse on the song Bob Marley originally wrote for his wife, Rita Marley.



"They have to redo that remix, Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' because it is not the best.



"The name Bob Marley and the song made for him doesn't sit well with me. There are certain things which are not your field, don't force it. This belongs to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy or Jupitar, it is their field. To me, that remix should be remade," Ayisha disclosed in an interview on Kofi TV.

She added that "there was high expectation for the song, but when you carefully listen to it, you can't really market it. Maybe it is my perception."



The official music video for 'Stir It Up' was shoot in Ghana.



It captures beautiful scenes and beaches of the West African state.



As of January 23, the video had garnered some 400,000 views on Bob's official YouTube channel.



Watch the videos below:









OPD/BOG