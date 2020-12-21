Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy celebrated at 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA

Ghanaian dancehall musicians, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have made sure Ghana was counted among the winners of this year’s African Entertainment Awards, USA.
The 6th Edition of the event was held in New Jersey, USA on Sunday, 20th December 2020.
The two dancehall artistes were the only Ghanaians celebrated for their contributions to music.
Stonebwoy was celebrated as the Best Male Artiste for Central and West Africa, while Shatta Wale won the Best Collaboration award for his feature with Beyonce.
Burna Boy, Laycon, Diamond Platinumz and others also won various awards.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Male Artist: Diamond Platinumz
Best Female Artist: Nandy
Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto
Hottest Group: Sauti Sol
Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already
Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody
Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo
Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars
Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita
Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs
Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow
Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine
Best New Artist: Laycon
Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema
Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG
Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy
Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny
Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade
Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara
Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi
Best Gospel Artist: Sinach
Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem
Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D
Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga
