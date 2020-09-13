Entertainment

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy crush coronavirus in a heated lyrical battle

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale clashed in the Asaase Sound Clash on Saturday

The highly anticipated Asaase Sound Clash took center stage on Saturday with thrills from two of Ghana's biggest artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The concert, an Asaase Radio initiative themed: “A Clash to Crush COVID” saw two of Ghana's biggest music exports join forces to help raise awareness about the deadly Coronavirus.



The lyrical battle which lasted for close to two hours did produce some exciting moments as both artistes locked horns with the aim of winning the bragging rights as Ghana’s finest Dancehall King.



In one of the best stage performances Ghana has ever witnessed over the past years both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy dropped 40 back to back hits in a relentless rollercoaster lyrical vibe.



Despite no winner declared at the end, the message from both artistes about the need to observe various protocols to safeguard lives during this pandemic was vital.

Stonebwoy at the end of the clash urged the youth not to engage in any deviant behaviours that would ruin the peace of the country ahead of the December 7 elections.



The night also saw some undercard battle performances from reigning Dancehall and Reggae Artiste of the Year, Ras Kukuu, and fast-rising artiste, Karmelyeon.



Self-acclaimed Dancehall Queen MzVee did also delivered a stunning performance in a night of classic Reggae and Dancehall moments that would go into the annals of Ghanaian music as the best ever staged.



Prior to the clash, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy made donations of some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Korle-Gonno Polyclinic and Ashaiman Community Hospital respectively.

