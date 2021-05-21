Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy feud an international embarrassment – Government

Exactly two years ago in 2019, two dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were lambasted for their ‘gross misconduct’ on stage during the 2019 VGMA’s.

It can be recalled that the two artistes got involved in a near physical fight which led to Stonebwoy pulling out a gun on stage.



After the incident, scores of individuals both home and abroad reacted to the news which at that time was an issue of national interest.



It was in that same light that Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah established that the conduct of the two artistes has given the country a bad name.

Addressing the media at that time, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said; “The minister of tourism and creative arts stated government’s position. Government has condemned what has happened. Law enforcement agencies are looking into it. We will be engaging event organizers to put in the necessary protocols to avoid such an international embarrassment,”



Watch the video below:



