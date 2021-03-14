Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy have the ability to do reggae but are dancehall artistes - Black Prophet

Black Prophet, Musician

Award-winning afro roots rock reggae artiste Black Prophet has described Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as dancehall artistes, with the talent to do reggae songs and afro-beat songs.

He was responding to a question on Rainbow Entertainment when he was asked if he recognises the two as reggae-dancehall artistes.



”I see them as dancehall artistes, but they have the talent to do reggae songs and afro-beat songs. They are very talented artistes,” he declared when host DJ Slash asked him about his opinion on the two artistes.

Black Prophet added that he is a roots-rock reggae artiste and has a unique talent.



He explained music is not about where you live but the ability to create something great.