Shatta Wale acquires new Range Rover

Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has acquired a new Range Rover.

The Shatta Movement leader was in a joyous mood in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He was heard chanting at the background “Obrumakoma” while flaunting the yellow coloured Range Rover.



“New Life in a Range,” was the first text written in the video.



“GOG Range Rover,” he added another caption with fire, dollar and champagne emojis which signified celebration.

He likened the yellow vehicle to Ashanti Gold Fields and claimed to be a grandchild of Otumfour.



Per our checks, Range Rovers are estimated to cost $89,160 – $208,200.



Watch the video below:



