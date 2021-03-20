Shatta Wale advises Worlasi

Ghanaian Dancehall act Shatta Wale

After the Grammy Awards which was aired over the weekend, there have been talks of musicians in the Ghanaian industry supporting each other. Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken to Twitter to show his love and support towards Ghanaian musician Worlasi.

Shatta Wale advised Worlasi to “focus” on his music career and God will get him there.



In a Twitter post, Shatta Wale wrote, "Respect @worlasigh God will see you thru this journey, it’s not easy but I promise you FOCUS and God will get you there, trust me and I say trust me “Man can’t do this “ it’s called “FAVOR”, that’s what our folks don’t understand here in Ghana music Goodluck my g!"



Replying to the Twitter, Worlasi wrote, “Thanks King.”



Shatta Wale and Worlasi don’t have a song together, however they have both been featured artists on a tribute song to the late Ebony produced by Hammer of the Last 2.

Worlasi is an alternative musician from Ghana who communicates life from a peculiar perspective cleverly fusing English, Ewe and Pidgin to create a rich tapestry worth placing on a perpetual encore.



Below is the Tweet from Shatta Wale;



