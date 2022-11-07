Shatta Wale and I are both loud, we are alike – Blakk Rasta

Reggae singer cum radio presenter, Blakk Rasta and Dancehall musician Shatta Wale

Blakk Rasta has established that although he is fond of criticizing dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, he has realized that they both possess some similar traits.

He made these assertions while stating that no bad blood exists between them.



The two have engaged in a series of social media banters in which he has described Shatta as being a bad example to the Ghanaian youth.



Blakk Rasta has also severally tagged the dancehall artiste as a lousy drug addict.



The gravity of Black Rasta and Shatta Wale’s constant fights has compelled many to question whether the presenter holds a personal grudge against the dancehall artiste.



But touching on his relationship with the dancehall artiste, Blakk Rasta, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, said;

“I have nothing personal against Shatta Wale. He is a brother but if I need to tell him the truth, I will not mince words. Shatta Wale is loud and I’m also loud so we are alike. He speaks his mind on issues and that is exactly how I am.”



One can recall that earlier in an interview with Good Evening Ghana, Shatta Wale claimed that he is Blakk Rasta’s senior in the music industry.



While stressing that they are not co-equals, he (Shatta) asked the outspoken radio presenter to accord him the maximum respect he deserves.



“You see someone like Black Rasta? I don’t know what his problem is. Whatever I am saying here now is even hurting him. As I am saying here that I’ve got money, its paining him. He goes to platforms to insult me. Telling me I behave stupidly and stuff. Blakk Rasta, I am your senior. I broke out in this industry before you. In music I am his senior. My song Bandana came out when Blakk Rasta was 38 years and looking for a job,” he stated on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.



EB/AE