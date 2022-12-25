1
Shatta Wale and Medikal dominate social media trends ahead of 'Freedom Wave Concert'

Shatta Wale And Medikal 222 Shatta Wale and Medikal

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal are set to host the second edition of their joint show dubbed 'Freedom Wave Concert' on Christmas day.

The celebrated musicians who have a huge fanbase are on a mission to fill the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium.

Fans on social media are anticipating a good show after being promised a great experience at this year's concert.

According to Shatta, the show which has onboard top Ghanaian artistes will be his Christmas present to fans.

"I invite everyone to be at the Accra Sports Stadium tonight for the #FreedomWaveConcert22 ...gates open by 4pm. Thank you for the love and support. It's my Merry Christmas gift to y'all Sm4lyf!" he tweeted on Sunday.

In an earlier interview with Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale and his friend, Medikal admitted that their mission of getting music lovers to fill the huge stadia wouldn't be easy, however, they were optimistic.

"...if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy...this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us."

Freedom Wave Concert is undoubtedly one of the most affordable shows this December in terms of ticket prices which has been a major concern to some Ghanaians who have lamented the hike in prices of tickets for major shows.

