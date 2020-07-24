Entertainment

Shatta Wale and myself are the musicians who can lead Ghana - Mzbel brags

Ghanaian Hiplife artist and businesswoman Mzbel, christened Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has opined that only two musicians in the Ghanaian music scene can become Presidents of the country.

The musician believes that apart from her, only Shatta Wale can lead the country in a successful and well organized tenure.



Answering host of Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive,’ DJ Advicer’s question to name five (5) artistes with the potential to lead the country in the capacity of President, Mzbel indicated that only the two could lead Ghana.



“Shatta Wale and myself are the only ones who can lead Ghana. I am a mother and I can rule the country very easily.”



She noted that given the opportunity to lead the country, she will professionally transform the nation in a year. “Give me just a year and I’ll organize the country in a prim and proper way.”

Mzbel stated that her people skills is great and that alone validates her presidency. “Even if you come to my restaurant, the way I serve the people is really great and they love me for that.”



Justifying why Shatta Wale was her next pick for President, she mentioned,



“Shatta is very real and openly says whatever is on his mind. Shatta is real and whatever he does is not acting unlike other musicians.”

