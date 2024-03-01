Shatta Wale announced headliner to rock the stage at YFM Area Codes Jam

The YFM Area Codes Jam comes off on March 6th at the Legon City Mall

Source: YFM

This year's highly anticipated YFM Area Codes Jam promises to be an exhilarating night of music, featuring the one and only Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale.

It's going to be an unstoppable party that you won't want to miss, mark March 6 on your calendar and get to the Legon City Mall starting at 6 pm.



As the headline act, Shatta Wale, famously known as the "Dancehall King," is ready to unleash his boundless energy, bringing you a heart-pounding performance.



From his early days as Bandana to his current reign as Shatta Wale, get ready for an unforgettable night filled with hits after hits, to entertain the Shatta Movement (SM) family.



YFM Area Codes Jam isn't just your ordinary concert, it’s a celebration of talent, a showcase of the best in Ghanaian music, and a platform for rising stars to shine bright. With its reputation as the biggest non-ticketing community-based concert in Ghana, this event promises to deliver an experience like no other.

Some performing acts to look out for include; EL, RJZ, Keche, Kofi Mole, Spacely, DanceGod Lloyd, Kojo Manuel, DJ Loft, DJ Ganj, DJ Kess, DJ Nyce, DJ Millzy, DJ Cuebeatz, and a host of top talents.



According to Osei Kuffour, Head of Y Triangle, "We're taking things to the next level this year. Expect top-notch activations, unforgettable performances, and an atmosphere that's buzzing with excitement. This isn't just a concert, it’s an experience.”



Get ready to witness the fusion of raw talent and established greatness as YFM's Area Codes Jam brings together the best of the best in the music industry. From underground artists looking to make their mark to established icons like Shatta Wale, this event is where dreams are made and careers are launched.



So, whether you're a die-hard fan of Shatta Wale or simply looking for a night of exhilarating entertainment, YFM Area Codes Jam promises to deliver an amazing experience that will leave you craving for more.