Entertainment

Shatta Wale as a good person with good heart -Tinny

Ghanaian popular rapper Nii Addo Quaynor better known by his stage name Tinny

Ghanaian popular rapper Nii Addo Quaynor, better known by his stage name Tinny, has commended his fellow raper Shatta Wale for being a fighter from ‘’Bandana ‘’ days till now, adding that it wasn’t easy for him but with perseverance he has reach to the level people can boast of him.

He admitted fighting for Shatta Wale because of a comment someone made about him concerning a song by Shatta Wale, ’I no get problem’.



I was in my car at Adabraka when a guy approach me (Tinny) and he said see the guy bandana who sing I no dey get problem, ‘’the guy fool paa he no get problem wey he dey go take taxi’’ I got angry and fought with the guy for making that comment. Since then Shatta Wale and I have become good friends.



Speaking with Fiifi Pratt on afro joint show on kingdom plus, said he has done so many things to Shatta Wale that prove his friendship.

Many are times in those days’ people do not regard him (Shatta wale) they think he’s mad due to his aggressive of becoming a star, during that time I was with him and understand him.



The little advice I gave him was enough, ‘’he wouldn’t be like Bob Marley and die before his time but he will be alive and become a champion’’ he stated.



He concluded that Shatta Wale is a good and kind person, adding that he bought six Infinix phones for his six kids.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.