0
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale calls on Ypee and Oseikrom Sikanii to let sleeping dogs lie

YPEE OSEIKROM SIKANII 47N Ypee, Shatta Wale and Oseikrom Sikanii

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has urged Ypee and Oseikrom Sikanii to mend their broken friendship and concentrate on making songs for their fans.

Before their relationship hit the rocks, the two favourite Kumerican rappers collaborated on a song titled 'Didi Me Botom' in 2020.

They have been at each other's throats and in a recent interview on the Delay Show threw shots at each other. First, it was Oseikrom who jabbed Ypee for being a broke artiste who can't afford his lavish lifestyle.

On Monday, Shatta Wale took to Snapchat to advise the rappers, he wrote: "@ypeebaakop3 no go kii person. You and Oseikrom for drop one Jam for us. Ashanti kingdom way. I love you all ok."

Meanwhile, Ypee has disclosed that there is no going back he told Deloris Frempong Manso in an interview that Oseikrom is a comedian and not a rapper as he claims.

He was quick to add that Oseikrom was his 'little boy' who loves to brag and flaunt fake wealth on social media.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen