Shatta Wale charged $250K to perform at Rapperholic – Sarkodie

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo has disclosed that he did not invite his bosom friend Shatta Wale to the just-ended Rapperholic concert because of his charges.

Sarkodie on the night of 25th December 2020 organized his annual Rapperholic concert.



The event was graced with performances from the best of Ghanaian musicians including Kweku Flick and many others.



However, Shatta Wale who previously was the MC did not show up for the event this time round to the shock of many patrons and pundits from the industry.

But disclosing the reason behind his absence, Sarkodie said he called him to perform but Shatta Wale insisted on being paid $250,000.



