Shatta Wale charges $250,000 as a performance fee – Mr. Eazi

Musician, Mr. Eazi has lauded Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale for his efforts to promote up-and-coming musicians even if he would have to forgo his humongous performance fee.

The musician indicated that Shatta Wale charges $250,000 as a performance fee to perform at a musical event but he forfeited it for the sake of other artistes getting the needed attention as well.



He showered praises on Shatta Wale for holding a concert and allowed other young artistes to perform to give them the spotlight towards their development.



Speaking in an interview with Nigeria FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Eazi disclosed the amount of money Shatta Wale charges as a performance fee before performing at an event.



“Shatta Wale in Ghana realized nobody could pay his fee so he did something for the young artistes. Last year in December he came and performed at my show for free meanwhile he charges $250,000 as a performance fee.



"He also held a free stadium show [Freedom Wave Concert] and I even performed for him. We had about 50,000 people attending the event. He did this to showcase the other up-and-coming artistes as well,” said Mr. Eazi.



This isn’t the first time the dancehall artiste has received admiration from showbiz personalities as the likes of Tinny, KK Fosu, and Nana Aba Anamoah, among others have shared their positive thoughts and experiences about the Shatta Movement boss.

There has been public debate on the performance fee Shatta Wale charges to perform at a musical event.



Watch the video below







SB/OGB



