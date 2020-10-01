Shatta Wale collaborates with Ed Sheeran

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has landed another big collaboration following his song with American singer, Beyoncé.

Jethro Alonestar Sheeran, a singer and cousin of Ed Sheeran announced the collabo in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net on Twitter.



The song which has Shatta Wale, Philly Freezer & Alonestar and Ed Sheeran is yet to be released.



This is a piece of good news as the flood gates of international collaborations have opened for Shatta Wale.

The tweet read, “New @shattawalegh x @ALONESTAR1 x @Phillyfreezer ft @edsheeran & you ready ?!!!! ???????????? ??? No lie ! ?????????????????????? USA ???????? Ghana ???????? Uk ???????? God is good !! Thankful to the most high! #Up.”



