Shatta Wale currently single and searching; clarifies relationship with Hajia Bintu

Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu

Shatta Wale has revealed he is currently single but the cold weather that follows the rain makes him consider finding a partner.

He said this on Thursday, 6 October 2022, on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, hinted at the type of woman he wants, and explained his relationship with social media figure Hajia Bintu.



“I’m single,” he said in responds to if he is seeing anyone after his breakup with former fiancée Michy.



He also stressed his last romantic partner was “Shatta Michy” and after her, he has been with no one else.



Host of the programme, Paul Adom Otchere, inquired if he is searching for someone to be with.



“Sometimes when the rain falls, it’s very cold so...” the ‘On God’ hitmaker laughed and indicated the type of women he is interested in.

“I’m looking for somebody that is more inclined and you know…” he pointed to his head as if to demonstrate what he meant.



Earlier, he shared he talks to Michy “once in a while. You know I try to be a good dad to Majesty [a son they share].”



“I don’t go there [Michy’s house] but you know I buy her stuff, give her gifts,” the multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste said.



Reacting to rumours that he was secretly involved with social media influencer Hajia Bintu, Shatta Wale said, “She broke my heart,” before sharply adding amid laughter, “I’m lying.”



“Hajia is like a girl that I think I gave her a few lessons about how she could carry her fame and I’m so proud of where she’s taking her steps to because she’s listened to me and she’s moving like somebody who is on social media and really wants to be like a role model and I love it,” the singer born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr clarified his relationship with Hajia Bintu.

According to him, Hajia Bintu is “dating” and “has a boyfriend, a serious boyfriend, a Ghanaian. A very serious, hardworking businessman.”



“I’ve not seen Hajia Bintu for like two years now. We talk, she calls me, sometimes we have to meet but I’ll be in America or elsewhere,” the singer and record producer shared and as a matter of fact, explained he has had nothing sexual to do with Ms Bintu.



“Her name even came into my song spiritually,” he concluded.



On Christmas Day in 2020, Shatta Wale released a song titled ‘Hajia Bintu’ which has in its official music video the social media personality it is named after.