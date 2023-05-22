Shatta Wale defies rains, delivers an energetic performance at Pent Hall Week

There are a thousand ways a downpour can affect the performance of an artiste but not Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale. The famous musician made headlines at the 4Syte Pent Invasion over the weekend when he performed back-to-back hits amid heavy rains.

Persons who attended this year's Hall Week at the University of Ghana were thrilled with performances from the country's finest musicians including Shatta.



Viral videos captured by blogger, RonnieIsEverywhere and attendees captured the leader of the Shatta Movement, pouring his heart out in what has been described as one of his energetic performances.



The skies were clear when Shatta Wale took to the stage, midway through his performance the rains came down but that could not stop him or halt the party.



Fans experienced a time of their life as they cheered and sang along to both current and old tunes from the popular singer.



The highly patronized Hall Week show was graced by King Promise, Medikal, Omar Sterling, Paedae, Keche, Feli Nuna among others.

Check out some scenes below:









He has an album called “After the storm”, so he knows how to overcome troubles both on stage and off stage. This eclectic performance was after the heavy Rain fall yesterday at Legon for the Pent Hall week celebrations put together by @4sytetv. @shattawalegh is a performer, an… pic.twitter.com/NGbM9O5VHF — Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) May 21, 2023

Shatta wale mounts the stage at the 65th legon SRC Pent Invasion ???????? pic.twitter.com/SYzIzfc7os — Anas Entertainment news (@anas_news1) May 20, 2023

OPD/BB