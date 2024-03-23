Shatta Wale deletes his 'Konekt' album from YouTube – Insider reveals why

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale has surprisingly deleted his recently released “Konekt” album from his YouTube page.
The controversial musician deleted the album in the late hours of Thursday, March 21, 2023, to the shock of many of her fans and music lovers.
The album was released somewhere in February 2024 and it has eight tracks which are produced by the renowned Nigerian music executive and engineer, Bankuli.
“Konekt” album had features with top musicians like Tekno, Basil and Jamaican heavyweight, Bounty Killer on the song, "Commando.”
After the album was deleted, a lot of netizens expressed worry and inquired what might have pushed the talented music star to just wake up and delete an album that his entire team, led by his manager, Sammy Flex, had put some energy into to get it into the trends.
In the wake of the questions that were being asked, Shatta Wale came out to state that he was the one who deleted the album himself because he handles his Youtube account.
Now, the latest twist to this developing story is according to Dreamline Aaron, one of Shatta’s ardent followers and most vocal fans on social media, the leader for the Shatta Movement probably deleted the album because he is supposedly not getting some alleged payments he is supposed to receive since he did the project for Bankuli.
