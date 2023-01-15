15
Shatta Wale descends on Kwadwo Sheldon

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, criticized a number of public figures, including YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, in a live video.

On his Instagram live, Shatta Wale allegedly called Kwadwo Sheldon a number of names.

“Kwadwo Sheldon, you need to apologise to the president. If you are a citizen, that doesn't give you the chance to be stupid. Can you insult your father like that? Your head like we are the world, Can you talk to your father like that?

“Your head like roll, roll, roll your boat. Can you talk to your father like that? Your head like a chamber pot. Can you talk to your father like that?...” he said.

He also stated that he would never change for anybody and that he will always be free to voice his feelings, claiming that the negativity in the nation is absurd.

“I will never change for anybody. When you are being stupid I will tell you you are being stupid. The negativity in this country is so stupid,” he added.

