Shatta Wale describes Bisa Kdei's 'Original' album as legendary

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: GNA

Award-winning reggae/dancehall musician Shatta Wale has lauded Bisa Kdei for his magnificent "Original" album, describing it as great and legendary.

According to Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei's "Original Album" inspired his "Maali" album, which was still topping music charts across the globe, having debuted at number one on the iTunes USA reggae top albums chart.

Shatta Wale revealed in a Twitter post that the Bisa Kdei album, which was released back in January, gave him deep meditation with regard to his "Maali" album.

"This album (Original) also gave some deep meditations for #Maali... Great and legendary is your album," Shatta Wale wrote.

Bisa Kdei, who is undoubtedly one of Ghana's finest Highlife artistes, makes a unique blend of highlife and Afrobeats music on his original album, showcasing his versatility.

The award-winning Highlife musician collaborated with some of the best musicians on the African continent, including Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, and football star Memphis Depay.

