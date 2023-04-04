1
Entertainment

Shatta Wale didn't discuss with me the intention to use my name for a song - Hajia Bintu

Hajia And Shatta Hajia Bintu hugs Shatta Wale

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian social media influencer, Hajia Bintu, who gained popularity for her curvy physique and dance videos, has made a statement regarding a song composed by popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, which featured her name.

Speaking on The Delay Show, Bintu disclosed that she had no prior knowledge of the song, and Shatta Wale did not inform her before using her name in his lyrics.

According to Bintu, she had met Shatta Wale on a few occasions, but they were not close friends.

Shatta Wale didn't tell me before using my name to compose a song. I have met Shatta Wale before, but he wasn't my friend,” she said.

Bintu also addressed rumours that she had a romantic relationship with Shatta Wale, stating that the claims were false.

She maintained that she did not have any intimate relationship with the musician and that they were only acquaintances.

Shatta Wale's song, titled "Hajia Bintu" features the influencer's name repeatedly in its lyrics and has gained massive popularity in Ghana and beyond.

The song's catchy beat and Shatta Wale's rap lyrics have made it a fan favourite, with many fans creating dance videos inspired by the song.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
