Shatta Wale discloses when he intends to marry

For anyone who wishes to see Shatta Wale married, he has established that such a dream will be realized only at the opportune time.

According to the dancehall musician, he has learned several lessons from his previous relationships which he intends to apply in his relationship going forward.



Shatta who plans not to ‘settle for less’ says he isn’t in a haste to get married and this is because he doesn’t want forced vibes.



“I am not in a hurry but I believe at the right time, when the time is right, I will marry.” He said during TV3's Showbiz 360, Friday, March 5, 2021.



Highlighting his specs in his prospective partner, he said:



“I want someone who will be my friend, I don’t want to put anyone in a box, so I will go in for someone who is free to do what she wants but she should just keep me in the known.”



Shatta’s unsuccessful relationship with Baby mama, Michy

Shatta and Michy's love story has since been a topic of interest in the country. It attracted strong public attention when the once enviable couple announced their separation on social media despite having a son together. This was after both parties accused each other of physical and emotional abuse among other damning allegations.



Michy’s ‘wasted youth claims'



It would be recalled that Michy in a recent interview on UTV’s United Showbiz described her time with Shatta Wale as a waste of her youth.







