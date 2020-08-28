Entertainment

Shatta Wale drops song titled Kumerica; viral Kumerica boys jam to it in new video

Shatta Wale (M) and Kumerica boys (L/R)

Multiple award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, has dropped a song in support of viral Kumasi boys who coined the term Kumerica.

The Ayoo hitmaker took a little break from dancehall to record a rap song titled Kumerica and it is going viral.



In the video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Shatta Wale was seen jamming to the song he had produced and sang along as he cruised around town.



The dancehall star was seen in his freshly-bought BMW as he sang the ‘Kumerica’ anthem and also went on to flaunt his expensive Rolex watch.



In the video, there was a transition to a room where a group of boys believed to be the ones who started the Kumerica trend, were seen jamming to Shatta Wale’s new tune.



The boys who were super excited to get into the books of one of Ghana’s most influential entertainers, were seen shouting “Kumerica” while jumping up and down to the song.

The hyped Kumericans could not help but exhibit their pride and also gave some massive shoutouts to Shatta Wale as they screamed his popular ‘paah’ signature.



Kumerica is one of the recent trends in Ghana having been started by some two young men who were seen in videos speaking some Locally Acquired American Accent (LAFA).



Their video caught the eye of many people and it started going viral with many people hailing from the Ashanti Region of Ghana claiming to be proud Kumericans.



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.