Shatta Wale explains why he can't get along with Ghana's music industry

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale has emphatically stated that most Ghanaian radio stations don't play his music despite producing hit songs adding that he is not a favourite of people regarded as industry players.

For this reason coupled with the media's failure to publish positive stories about his brand, Shatta, has declared that he can never get along with Ghana's music industry.



Speaking in an interview on Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom Otchere, the famous Dancehall musician posited that the industry has also failed to honour or celebrate his achievements which include recording a song with American singer, Beyonce.



The man who prides himself on being among the wealthiest entertainers in Ghana listed some of his many support to the less privileged in the society which according to him, is done in silence.



"The money I have is to my size. At least I am looking after kids. I have this back-to-school project that when I go to villages, I give people exercise books and stuff...but you see those things, the media won't come, I won't even call them because I am doing it for God. I want to help somebody too because God has helped me.



"I can't get along with the industry if they don't change. Me I can't, me I can't ever get along with Ghana music industry. You see the money I have, none of them has it even as of now. I am telling you the fact...the money I have around me they don't even have it so I don't want to deal with them. Musicians have been poor in Ghana, we've seen many," said Shatta in his October 6 interview on Metro TV.

Also, the 'On God' singer named the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, as one of his worst enemies adding that the politician has been sabotaging his career and growth in the local music industry.



According to him, Mark has attempted to end his career for no reason.



“Do you know when Mark Okraku-Mantey started blocking me? Started saying that I won’t make it, I won’t get anywhere in my life?”.



He also alleged that: “Mark Okraku-Mantey is the problem of this whole music thing, they are deciding. When he was Programmes Manager at Hitz FM, he said on the radio that because they were calling Shatta Wale for an interview and Shatta Wale didn’t come, so, they decided to create their own hero which was Stonebwoy."



OPD/BB