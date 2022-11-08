Shatta Wale finally explains absence at Hogbetsotso Rave

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has stormed social media with explanations in relation to his absence at the Hogbetsotso Beach Rave in Tegbi, Volta region.

Earlier, it was reported that Shatta who was billed to perform as headline artiste failed to show up on stage although he arrived in town for the event.



“It is interesting to note that Shatta Wale had shown up at the venue of the concert in vehicles rented for him and his team by the organizers yet could not be found afterwards. All efforts by the two management teams to get him to come to the concert grounds to perform to the waiting crowd proved futile,” parts of the statement from the organizers read.



It was said to be a chaotic scene as disappointed fans who were gathered at the venue attacked some organizers by pelting stones at them and destroying their gadgets.



After days of silence, Shatta has taken to social media to state reasons for his absence on stage.



Stating his own side of the story, the Dancehall artiste expressed that he was disrespected by the organizers.



Buttressing his point, Shatta asserted that he was driven directly to a radio station to grant an interview when he already had an agreement with organizers that he would not participate in such an arrangement or even greet any chief.

He added that one of the organizers threatened to withhold his accommodation if he fails to grant the interview and that was when he took off.



“Ibe show wey them contract me for. We no dey go greet greet people. Ago taya before the show starts sef. I know how people dey love me and I know I’d have to get into the crowd. Everybody go dey talk to you and your voice all go strain. I wanted to keep the energy for my lovely people of volta. As I ask them whether ino be this thing I tell them before coming, I hear sey one of the organizers say if I no go come the radio station, then them no go take me go my hotel room. So you expect me to carry all the luggage I came with to the radio station?” he expressed in Pidgin English during an Instagram live.



A disappointed Shatta however asked if a foreign artiste could be treated in such an unfair manner.



“Massa, make I carry all my luggage come the radio station den come do radio interview? As yourself whether that’s how they treat foreign artistes. Do they take them to radio stations immediately they land at the airport? Even some international artistes come with their live bands, do they carry all that to the radio station? When Usher came to Ghana did he carry all his luggage and band to radio stations for interview?



