Entertainment

Shatta Wale gifts Efia Odo GH¢280,000

File photo: Efia Odo, with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has showered his ‘bestie’ Efia Odo with US$50,000 (equivalent to GH¢280,000) as a birthday gift.

They were spotted hanging out yesterday, and during the period Efia Odo was bold to ask Shatta Wale for a birthday present.



“Charles (Shatta Wale), you know my birthday came, and you haven’t given me my birthday money,” Efia said.



Shatta Wale didn’t hesitate to gift her such a huge amount of money as a birthday gift.



Efia was shocked when Shatta Wale handed her the stacks of dollars.

“Is this for me?” obviously shocked Efia said when she received the money. “I’m not giving you this sh*t when the camera goes off.”



Watch her reaction and highlight from their hangout below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.