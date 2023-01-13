Shatta Wale has a lot of enemies so I’m careful not to be a tool for them – Michy

Ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michy, has stated that she has chosen the path of living a modest and decent life in order to protect her family’s image.

Michy said Shatta Wale is one of the reasons she has chosen to tow this path, adding that, she dreads being used as a means to target the dancehall artiste who has a long list of enemies.



She made these statements in a recent interview while explaining that she has been able to stick to just one man in the period of four years.



Michy, added that although her relationship with Shatta Wale ended in a nasty way, she still upholds his integrity and that of their child, hence, her decision to live a good life.



“I don’t want people having anything against my ex. He has a lot of enemies so I’m very careful with my dealings. He has a reputation to protect. I’ve been with him from the start so I respect the hustle.



"That’s why I’m not all over the place living a wild life. Jumping from one man to another. Someone can even take a video of our sexual escapade and blackmail me or him with it.



"It even happened to Tiwa Savage so I’m careful. This generation is wild and everyone is doing everyone dirty” she stated in an interview with Kwaku Manu.

She, however, outlined some top qualities she seeks in a man.



“Since the last four years I have been single, God has shown me his goodness. So, what are you bringing? If I conduct some checks and balances and I see that what you are offering me I can offer myself, you don’t stand a chance.”



Watch the video below:







