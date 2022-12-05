0
Shatta Wale has been billed for all the big shows in December - A Plus

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social activist and musician, Kwame A Plus have announced that organizers of all the big shows happening in Ghana this December have booked Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale for a performance.

According to A Plus who described Shatta as the 'biggest artiste in the country', he will be unveiled as a surprise act at major events this Christmas.

A Plus made this known on United Showbiz on Saturday, December 3, adding that he couldn't disclose the names of the top shows that have billed the 'Cash Out' singer.

His revelation comes after concerns raised by social media users who questioned why organizers failed to book Shatta Wale for their shows.

"I have witnessed a lot of concerns with people expressing worry over Shatta being sidelined by big shows.

"Shatta Wale is on every big show this Christmas. I can't put out the shows but Shatta Wale is the biggest artiste and so all the big shows who have billed him are keeping it as a surprise. He will out be outdoor as the surprise act. He will be at all the big shows...I can confirm that Shatta is on every big show," A Plus told the host of United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown.

Watch the video below:

