Shatta Wale has influenced my life positively - Medikal

Medikal Shatta Wale Vcbfgjgefbe.png Medikal talks about his relationship with Shatta Wale

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known by his stage name Medikal, has praised fellow Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale for his positive influence on his life.

Medikal credits Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah, for teaching him valuable lessons that many other Ghanaian musicians are unaware of.

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on the popular 3FM Drive show, Medikal praised Shatta Wale for teaching him important lessons about the music industry that he had not previously known.

Medikal revealed that Shatta Wale's guidance had helped him in many ways and profoundly positively affected his career and personal life.

Describing Shatta Wale as a "positive person, " Medikal shared that the popular musician had gifted him a car, highlighting the depth of their friendship.

Medikal also took the opportunity to clarify that anything about him that is seen online is real, especially when it concerns him.

"My association with Shatta has affected me positively," he said. "He gave me a car for real, and let me state that anything about me you see online is real, especially when I am involved."

As part of his recent promotions, Medikal released a new song titled 'Cold & Trophies.' The track features Sister Derby, showcases Medikal's unique style and is already generating buzz among music fans in Ghana and beyond.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
