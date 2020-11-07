Shatta Wale hints of going into active politics soon

Shatta Wale poses with President Akufo-Addo

Whiles many celebrities have seen it as a slippery ground and a danger to their careers, others have also taken it as an opportunity to become more famous and serve society.

As many have failed to become successful in active politics, few are also poised to enter to make more opportunities and serve their country.



SM boss, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has revealed that it is likely he is going to get himself into politics very soon



“You know politics comes with governance and I believe anyone who would want to go into that should be well structured. I really don’t see myself in politics in no time but if the need arises, for me to help to really protect the youth’s minds to project a certain type of mentality to another way of life why not”. Shatta Wale told Luv FM in Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The SM boss stressed that, he will come to deliver the youth from the hands of deceptive politicians who always promise big but deliver very little at the expense of the youths.

“That is what we are all facing because politicians come with their message and sometimes it looks so mouthwatering and you want to follow them, but people still complain”, he said.



According to him, his decision would be informed by the love to serve his fellow Ghanaians and not for selfish interest.



“I believe the way I have been loyal to the street for years, if by God’s willing the need arise why not? I would try and help my country and be patriotic as I have always been”, he stated.