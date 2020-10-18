Shatta Wale holds plush birthday party

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Jnr known in showbiz as Shatta Wale climaxed the celebration of his birthday with a star-studded party.

The all-white party which was held at his residence in East Legon brought together most of the A-List celebrities in the country.



Medikal, Fella Makafui, Hajia4Real, Joey B, King Promise and Shatta Wale’s father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, Salma Mumin among others were spotted at the party.



Earlier, Michy, baby mama of the 'Taking Over' hitmaker, promised him a stripper treatment in an Instagram post cited by GhanaWeb.



"From fake chains to owning lanes.. a birthday worth celebrating no matter how mad I am at u. happy birthday. Stripper treats will be at your gate at 11:30 pm. All paid for, nuh worry,” her post read.

Meanwhile, according to Wikipedia, Shatta Wale turned 36 years on October 17, 2020.



