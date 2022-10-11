Shatta Wale impressed by the outcome of his outbursts on Good Evening Ghana

After dominating the headlines for passionately pointing out some ‘ills’ which he believes have messed up the Ghanaian music industry, Shatta Wale feels fulfilled.

Not only did Shatta 'speak his truth’, but he also called out some ‘industry gatekeepers’ which he labelled as bad spots and ‘shine blockers’ in the industry, during his interview with Good Evening Ghana.



The dancehall musician, topped trends after portions of this particular interview went viral, and this sparked several reactions from individuals, who either sided with him or chastised him.



Also, Shatta’s outbursts sparked numerous conversations on social media to the extent that popular musician Tik Tac, who sides with some of his comments, particularly in relation to the Deputy Tourism/Creative Arts minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, was compelled to speak.



But after analyzing the aftermath of his rants and believing that it has been an eye opener, Shatta has established that he has been able to make an impact.



According to him, he can feel more positivity around him now, adding that he has taken note of the fact that the ‘I know too much’ among some industry stakeholders has seized.



“I can feel positivity around the GOG. No negative comments and that’s how it should be ..The “I know too much” has stopped since my Good evening Ghana interview. Peace !!!! Keep supporting your independent Ghanaian artistes till we get proper distributing and record labels to support our craft very well ..We appreciate and love you all .. #ShattaSark,” he wrote on Facebook.

Read the post below:















EB/BOG