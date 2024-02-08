Shatta Wale is a comedian - Lekzy DeComic

Lekzy DeComic is a fan of Shatta Wale's sense of humor

Ghanaian stand-up comedian Lekzy DeComic, has expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale and other musicians who he thinks have a good sense of humour and would be perfect for comedy.

In a recent interview with MX24, Lekzy DeComic said that Shatta Wale’s personality makes him a comedian and he would love to work with the Dancehall musician.



“Yes, he (Shatta Wale) is a comedian. We don't even have to accept him. From afar, we can tell he's a comedian.



“I plan on putting him on my show one of these days; if not doing stand-up comedy, he will probably host the show for me. I've already spoken to his manager,” he said.



Lekzy DeComic also mentioned other musicians who he thinks are very funny and would do well on a comedy show.



He named Kofi Kinata, Pappy Kojo, Wanlov the Kubolor, and Reggie Rockstone as some of the artists who can make people laugh with their jokes and bars.

He gave an example of how he featured media personality Captain Smart on one of his specials.



“Someone like Kofikinata too is very funny. Which I think he will also be great on a comedy show doing maybe ten minutes monologue. Pappy Kojo, Wanlov the Kubolor too is very funny. Reggie Rockstone as well. You cannot sit with Reggie within five to ten minutes without him dropping a bar or two for you to crack up.



“During the last comedy show I did, I had Captain Smart come on. People didn't know he had a good sense of humour. He emceed my show and he was able to drop a few jokes in there,” he said.



Citing the case of Nigeria, Lekzy DeComic narrated music is used as a form of elevation to bring attention to the comedy industry. He said that music adds flavour to the comedy scene.



“In other parts of the world, especially in Nigeria, what they did was they tried to use music as another form of elevation to let attention come to their industry.

So you know a comedian like BasketMouth doing a show and he puts Wizkid on. So sometimes music becomes like a spice to the whole thing,” he added.



Lekzy DeComic, real name Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong is one of the leading comedians in Ghana and he is known for his hilarious jokes and witty remarks.



He has won several awards and nominations for his comedy and he is also a co-host of GHOne's The Half Serious Show.



