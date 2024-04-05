Shatta Wale is a ‘one-man wrecking machine’ - Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone and Shatta Wale

Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone has weighed in on the investment potential of two of Ghana's music titans, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

When asked the hypothetical question of who among the two he would prefer to invest in during a conversation on the ‘Uncut with D-Black’, Reggie Rockstone chose Stonebwoy.



According to him, Shatta Wale is a ‘one-man wrecking machine’ and his unpredictable nature is a potential risk for investment.



“If I had to put my money down on one, today, as we speak now, I would put my money on stone. There's no way I could control how my brother Wale moves. I could lose money or make a lot of money and lose the money.



“The reason is; he is a one-man wrecking machine by his damn self. He made himself and he will let you know he made himself.



“That man doesn't need anything. His managers are his friends. The record company is him,” he said.



Reggie Rockstone clarified that his choice might have been different during the peak of Shatta Wale's collaboration with Beyoncé, but now, from a business standpoint, he sees Stonebwoy as a safer bet.

“So, I'm not the greatest businessman, but business-wise, I would put my money on Stonebwoy.



“If you had asked me that question when Shatta and Beyonce’s track was out, I would’ve told you something different,” he said.



