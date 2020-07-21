Entertainment

Shatta Wale is my 'godfather' not ‘sex partner’ - Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay has denied having amorous relationship with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

Wendy Shay has since her music career been battling questions on whether or not she has sexual relation with her Manager, Bullet.



She recently raged against Accra FM's Presenter, Nana Romeo for insisting he had evidence of her alleged sex relationship with Bullet and dared to make the evidence public if she challenges him.



The Presenter's insistent behavior caused Wendy to walk out of the studios.



Wendy Shay has constantly refuted the sex allegations against her but it appears the allegations are far from over.



The singer faced similar interrogation with host Abeiku Santana on Okay FM's Drive Time when she appeared in the studios to promote her new song 'Emergency'.



She was questioned on her relationship with Shatta Wale because the two were recently spotted at an event which saw the latter plant a kiss on her cheek.

There are other occasions too where Shatta Wale has been speaking fondly of her.



In her response, she stated categorically that she and Shatta Wale only have a unique chemistry but their relationship has nothing to do with them exercising their waists on the bed.



"We share some chemistry. I haven't found such chemistry with any male artiste yet...Shatta Wale knows he's my godfather," she emphasized.



