Shatta Wale is my greatest idol - Quamina MP

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP has revealed Charles Nii Armah Mensah widely known as Shatta Wale is his favorite performer.

According to “Amanfuor Girls” crooner, he takes so much inspiration from the dancehall king.



Appearing on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he said Shatta Wale’s performance on stage is mind-blowing and he wishes he can perform like him.



He noted that Shatta Wales style of performance is unique among his peers.

He indicated Shatta Wale is one of the best performers Ghana has ever had.



Watch Video Below:



