Shatta Wale is taking us to UK, I’ll run away if I get there - Phaize vows

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Budding Ghanaian musician, Phaize has made a shocking statement about what he would do if he travels to the United Kingdom.

A few days ago, renowned Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician, Shatta Wale featured Phaize, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Phrimpong, King Paluta, Amerado and YPee on his new song ‘Ahodwo Las Vegas’.



As part of their ongoing Kumerica project, a report has surfaced that the SM Boss will travel with these musicians to the UK.



During an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Phaize stated that he will run away when he gets to the United Kingdom.

According to him, travelling to the UK for just a week and come back to Ghana will be some way for him.



He stressed that he will like to spend more time there if he gets the chance.



The ‘Turn Up’ composer revealed this will be his first time of travelling outside the shores of Ghana.