Shatta Wale is telling people not to promote us – Joint 77 alleges

A member of the defunct Militant, Joint 77

A member of the defunct Militant, Joint 77 has made some wild allegations about Shatta Wale.

During a live video on social media that Zionfelix.net has come across, Joint 77 claimed he has a seen screenshots of Shatta Wale asking people not to talk about him and other members of the defunct Militant.



He recounted how he served wholeheartedly when he was in Shatta Wale’s camp.



According to him, he was the one who fed dogs at Shatta Wale’s house and he even cleaned the a*s of the SM boss.



Joint 77 stressed that it is not good for Shatta Wale to tell people not to support them.

He added that he will leave everything to God.



Joint 77 further stated that it is only God who can help others and not human beings.



Watch the video below:



