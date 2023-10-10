Shatta Wale jabs Stonebwoy, Sarkodie in a fresh Twitter banter

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has thrown fresh jabs at fellow industry colleagues Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in a bant on Twitter.
The issue began after Shatta Wale went live on TikTok and applied makeup to his face. Media personality Olele Salvador had called him out over his make-up video and asked if he had “lost his crown” to being a king, tagging Beyonce in the tweet.
Shatta Wale, in reply, accused Olele of being a villager and of being sad.
“@OleleSalvador or whatever you call yourself ../ You think tagging Beyonce remove my song from her Life ../ It’s a shame you think like a villager ..
Pray for grace cuz u r not making it here as a happy man .. I am sure your rent even catch. Please tag ur ex too cuz I chop am before aboaba Gyimiiiiii,” he posted.
In another tweet, Shatta Wale posted screenshots of news reports of Stonebwoy’s gun handling incident and Yvonne Nelson’s allegations that Sarkodie had abandoned her at an abortion clinic. Claiming that he would never engage in such behaviour.
“I will never do this. @OleleSalvador your artiste ooo / Your darling boys / Aboaba olele / Tsina muuuu,” he captioned.
Shatta Wale has, on multiple occasions, cited both incidents as part of his social media rants.
He made a similar recall during his rant on the clash between him and Stonebwoy over the use of the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue for their respective shows in December.
