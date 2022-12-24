Shatta Wale lauds Stonebwoy for his stellar performance at the Bhim Concert

Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has sung the praises of his colleague, Stonebwoy, for putting on a great show and a thrilling performance at the 2022 edition of Bhimconcert.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king took to his official account on the Bird app, Twitter, to reveal that, for the first time, he secretly went to Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert.



According to him, the show was top-notch, and Stonebwoy’s performance was simply world-class.



“Today be first time ago watch #BhimConcert2022 and nobody see me …That was world top class performance...Efo Eje agba gba,” Shatta Wale’s tweet read.



Reacting to the tweet, netizens expressed their admiration for Shatta Wale for showing love and acknowledging the greatness of Stonebwoy.



Here is Shatta Wale's tweet

Today be first time ago watch #BhimConcert2022 and nobody see me …That was world top class performance..Efo Eje agba gba????????????????????????



1 ???????? ???????????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 24, 2022

Now you are doing what you have been talking about all the time, "support each other" But you that attention run towards you, behind you under you about you and above you and no one saw you like @onua_zionfelix retire from @Nkonkonsa job — KwameKwakye (@1AdiefeKwakye) December 24, 2022

U bigger than Dem as media hype it but still don't see anything different — Shatta ba ???????????????? (@oppongkofigh) December 24, 2022

Next year Christmas do a joint show with 1Gad for stadium. United we stand and together we move forward and further. — Truth Crusader (@TruthCrusader8) December 24, 2022

Two Brothers ????. Don't be fooled they really love their selves waaa???????? — NanaChelsea (@nana_phils) December 24, 2022

sometimes I go like shatta di33 he dey like to insult too much but sir atel you today that u one in a million ???? — James Adjesu (@RhudeboiSneeze) December 24, 2022

Who is talking, you @shattawalegh ???? your perfume sef go make we see say Paah Paah is here , the bouncers sef #BhimConcert22 — GHOST MOUTH???????? (@GhostCyfa) December 24, 2022

EAN/BOG