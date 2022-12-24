0
Shatta Wale lauds Stonebwoy for his stellar performance at the Bhim Concert

Shatta Wale.jpeg Shatta Wale

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has sung the praises of his colleague, Stonebwoy, for putting on a great show and a thrilling performance at the 2022 edition of Bhimconcert.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king took to his official account on the Bird app, Twitter, to reveal that, for the first time, he secretly went to Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert.

According to him, the show was top-notch, and Stonebwoy’s performance was simply world-class.

“Today be first time ago watch #BhimConcert2022 and nobody see me …That was world top class performance...Efo Eje agba gba,” Shatta Wale’s tweet read.

Reacting to the tweet, netizens expressed their admiration for Shatta Wale for showing love and acknowledging the greatness of Stonebwoy.

Here is Shatta Wale's tweet



Reactions from internet users











EAN/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
