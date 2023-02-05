Shatta Wale launches fresh attacks on Abeiku Santana, Andy Dosty

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has once again hurled insults at some popular Ghanaian media personalities.

He has slammed Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santana for what he describes as their biased attitude toward him.



Halfway through his performance at a concert in Takoradi, Shatta Wale paused and raised some allegations against the two astute media personalities.



Shatta said some persons including Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santana have resorted to countering his unbreakable record of featuring on Beyonce’s track with Sarkodie’s latest Bob Marley feature.



He said these individuals have tried to place Sarkodie on the same pedestal as him (Shatta) following the former’s feature in Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ remix.



“Now I have made them confused. Because I have featured Beyonce so you want to counter me with Sarkodie. Tell those radio presenters, Andy Dosty and Abeilku Santana, your mothers!” he fumed.

Shatta Wale went on further to recall another instance where Andy Dosty displayed his bias towards him during an interview with blogger Ameyaw Debrah.



“Sometimes, when I speak my mind, people ask why I do. Recently, I was listening to radio and I heard Andy Dosty interviewing Ameyaw Debrah, Ameyaw Debrah said I threatened to kill him. So Andy Dosty, you kept asking, whether he didn’t feel threatened. Herh Andy Dosty you are a fool,” he asserted.



Shatta Wale’s stance on Sarkodie’s Bob Marley project



Shortly after the release of the ‘Stir It Up’ remix, Shatta Wale established that the collaboration is nothing special, adding that he doesn’t understand how it is being hyped on social media.



During an interview with Dj Reuben on Luv FM’s Drive Time, not only did Shatta mock the project, but he also downplayed the significance of Sarkodie being featured on a Bob Marley classic.

“I don’t think it should be a problem. As we hear, Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley, it’s so beautiful, at least we have someone who has featured a ghost, we should praise him,” he stressed.



EB/WA