Shatta Wale launches real estate business, gifts fans GH₵1,000 each

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has announced that he is venturing into the real estate sector with the launch of “FeelBro Homes".

Disclosing this at the 2nd Edition of the AccraVaganza music festival held at the Untamed Empire on December 2, Shatta Wale stated that he embarked on the business with an undisclosed partner to help provide jobs and make a positive impact in society.



The “On God” hitmaker gifted sums of GH₵1000 each to 5 lucky fans among patrons gathered at the event.



He said that the gesture was an attempt to raise awareness about the brand and to embrace the holiday spirit.



“This is December and I want to give back to my fans. This is one of the occasions I can do this. I have this real estate company I want you to tell others about . It is ‘feelbro homes’ . Tell your friends that Shatta Wale has beautiful homes for everybody that wants to buy one,” he said.

While not much is known about the real estate business, this would be Shatta Wale's second business after “Shaxi” a ride-hailing service launched earlier in 2023.



ID/EB