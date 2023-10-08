Shatta Wale may announce a new show to replace cancelled Freedom Wave Concert - Ambassador Romeo predicts

Event organiser and entertainment pundit, Ambassador Romeo has predicted that Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale will host a show on December 2023 despite the cancelation of his much anticipated Freedom Wave concert.



It could be recalled that Shatta Wale had announced his annual Freedom Wave concert scheduled for December 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Things however took a twist when dancehall rival Stonebwoy also announced his Bhim concert + Ashiaman to the world + 5th Dimension Homecoming scheduled for December 23 at the Accra Sports stadium as well.



This infuriated Shatta Wale, who went on a tantrum, claiming that the time to set up for his show would not be enough and accusing Stonebwoy and other individuals of sabotage.



Later on, Shatta Wale’s PR manager, Sammy Flex announced that the Freedom Wave concert had been cancelled.



Reacting to the news, Ambassador Romeo, in a discussion on E-Forum on Ghanaweb TV, stated that Shatta Wale and his team may be making plans for another show to be held around the same time and are rather being secretive about the whole affair.

“What I am anticipating is that although the Freedom Wave show has been cancelled, I am looking forward to a surprise. That a different show would be announced within that period. It could be an open show, a show held at the Independence Square, or something.



“They are probably being low-key about it, because they do not want a case where the information is out and a rival goes to sabotage their plans. So I feel Shatta will host a show soon, but it will be a surprise,” he said.



Ambassador Romeo also expressed his confidence in Sammy Flex, who has now been appointed Manager for Shatta Wale.



He cited Sammy Flex’s love for Shatta Wale’s brand and his passion for seeing the growth of the dancehall artiste as a good indication of his performance as a manager.



“Sammy looks like he loves the brand Shatta, right from the onset, he has been passionate about the issues concerning Shatta Wale. Even with the whole stadium issue, you could see had he was involved in the matter from the start…I feel it’s a good deal for Sammy,” he said.





ID/DAG



