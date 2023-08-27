Shatta Wale and Ola Michael

Radio presenter Ola Michael has alluded to traits that show dancehall artiste Shatta Wale may be suffering from a mental disorder.

Ola arrived at the conclusion after reading a copious list of personality traits that he said Shatta Wale had exhibited and continues to exhibit.



He gave the medical term of the disorder Wale is suffering as 'Narcissistic Personality Disorder,' whiles speaking on the August 26 edition of United Showbiz show on UTV.



“Let’s be careful with the way we deal with issues. Where I sit and with what I have heard, read, listened to and seen of our brother, I am tempted to believed be may have an NPD disorder.



"He may have a mental disorder, that you are not paying attention to," he said to heavy protestation from two panel members in the persons of A Plus and Mr. Logic - who are staunch supporters of Shatta Wale.



Their protests to Ola's views eventually forced a commercial break as host MzGee struggled to take control of the exchanges.

Watch Ola's presentation below:





Shatta Wale may be suffering from a mental disorder - Ola Michael#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/aPIdSXiKKK — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) August 27, 2023

