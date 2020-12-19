Shatta Wale meets up with Hajia Bintu for an upcoming project

Hajia Bintu in an embrace with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale and Ghana’s most sought after social media sensation, Hajia Bintu, have met for the first time at the former's mansion in Accra for an upcoming feature.

From what zionfelix.net has picked up, this meeting between Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu was not for pleasure but strictly business.



According to grapevine sources who spoke to us, Shatta Wale is currently working on a new music video and after he considered all his options for the perfect video vixen that will give the music video the needed attention, he settled on one of the curviest ladies in the country, Hajia Bintu.



Well, one can’t fault Shatta Wale for making this option because everything aside, Hajia Bintu has taken advantage of her presence on Tik Tok and other social media platforms to become a ‘celebrity’.

Below are the exclusive photos and videos from the meeting sighted on the page of bloggers, Ronnie Is Everywhere and Gh Kwaku:



